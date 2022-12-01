B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Randall E. Paulson Buys 2,600 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,005,553.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ RILY opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $340.36 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -211.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 168,935 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,737,000 after purchasing an additional 108,464 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 87,648 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,106,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

