BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.86

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.77. BAB shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 5,590 shares.

BAB Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.15.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

BAB Announces Dividend

BAB Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.02%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

