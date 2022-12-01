Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Buys New Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 313,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,458,000. American Financial Group accounts for about 2.1% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Financial Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AFG stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.40. 7,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,651. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.42. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

