Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Makes New Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 235,067 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,424,000. Five9 accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned about 0.34% of Five9 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 10.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.86. 26,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,145. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.63. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $146.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Five9 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.32.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $270,267.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,407.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $270,267.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,407.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,414 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $395,626.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 120,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,822,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,146 shares of company stock worth $1,246,590 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

