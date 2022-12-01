Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Sells 615,155 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,155 shares during the quarter. Global-e Online accounts for about 0.5% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned 0.31% of Global-e Online worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

GLBE stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.19. 16,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,285. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $69.83.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

