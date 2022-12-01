Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Takes $108.43 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 386,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,425,000. Everest Re Group comprises 5.3% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned 0.98% of Everest Re Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RE. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 334.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Everest Re Group by 72.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Everest Re Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE RE traded down $7.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $330.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,803. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $338.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 49.29%.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,369. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

