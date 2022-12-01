Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of BSPA stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $56.73. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $58.67.
About Ballston Spa Bancorp
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballston Spa Bancorp (BSPA)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.