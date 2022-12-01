Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BSPA stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $56.73. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $58.67.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home equity, construction, auto, boat, RV, personal, small business, term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards.

