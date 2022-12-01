Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the October 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 538.0 days.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance

Shares of BLMIF stock remained flat at $9.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Company Profile

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

