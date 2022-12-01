Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the October 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 538.0 days.
Shares of BLMIF stock remained flat at $9.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $11.41.
