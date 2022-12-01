Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,697,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,110 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $206,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

