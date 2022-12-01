Bank of America Downgrades Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $143.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.85.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $148.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.04.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after buying an additional 584,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

