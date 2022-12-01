Bank of America Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $215.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.58.

BURL opened at $195.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.51. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $304.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 184.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 284.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 58,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

