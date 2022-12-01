Barclays Boosts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $73.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JCI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Shares of JCI opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

