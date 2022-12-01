Barclays Lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.

BYND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $14.59 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a market cap of $930.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.02.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

