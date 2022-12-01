Barclays Upgrades Pentair (NYSE:PNR) to Overweight

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

PNR opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after acquiring an additional 186,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,559,000 after acquiring an additional 155,618 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Pentair by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pentair by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after acquiring an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

