Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.24. Approximately 429,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,661,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 target price (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 86.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after buying an additional 8,102,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after buying an additional 7,901,325 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

