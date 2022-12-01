Basic Attention Token Price Tops $0.23 (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $346.32 million and $18.02 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001364 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:



Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.



According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

