Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,700 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the October 31st total of 435,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Baudax Bio Price Performance

Baudax Bio stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.10. 4,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,026. Baudax Bio has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $102 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. Baudax Bio had a negative net margin of 1,479.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Noble Financial dropped their target price on shares of Baudax Bio to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 34.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 82,870 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 428.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87,828 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the first quarter worth $814,000. 21.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baudax Bio

(Get Rating)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.