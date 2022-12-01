Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 360,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,101,247 shares.The stock last traded at $7.70 and had previously closed at $7.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

