Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the October 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.3 %

BMWYY stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $38.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMWYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($103.09) to €95.00 ($97.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($97.94) to €80.00 ($82.47) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

