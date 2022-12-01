Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.85 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 361.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered Bear Creek Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Up 20.4 %

Shares of CVE BCM traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.65. 173,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,060. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.70. Bear Creek Mining has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$1.52. The company has a market cap of C$99.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bear Creek Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

