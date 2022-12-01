Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.85 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Bear Creek Mining Price Performance

BCEKF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. 188,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,276. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

