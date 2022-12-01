Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Up 55.6% in November

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the October 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of BZLYF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BZLYF shares. Investec raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 787 ($9.42) to GBX 748 ($8.95) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($9.99) to GBX 840 ($10.05) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 675 ($8.08) to GBX 775 ($9.27) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.57.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

