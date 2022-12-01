Bend DAO (BEND) Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $48.40 million and approximately $296,170.37 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

