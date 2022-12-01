Berenberg Bank Increases Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF) Price Target to GBX 780

Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 680 ($8.13) to GBX 780 ($9.33) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TTTRF. HSBC initiated coverage on Treatt in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Treatt in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Treatt alerts:

Treatt Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TTTRF remained flat at 6.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 11,275 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 6.34. Treatt has a 1 year low of 6.09 and a 1 year high of 6.37.

About Treatt

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.