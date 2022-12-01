Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Vice Chairman Sells 1,259,868.00 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 313.40, for a total value of 1,259,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,903 shares in the company, valued at 49,800,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Berkshire Hathaway Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BRK-B traded up 3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 318.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,924,360 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of 288.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of 289.37.
About Berkshire Hathaway
