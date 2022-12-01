Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Vice Chairman Sells 1,259,868.00 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 313.40, for a total value of 1,259,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,903 shares in the company, valued at 49,800,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BRK-B traded up 3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 318.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,924,360 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of 288.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of 289.37.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

