Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.60% of Berry Global Group worth $44,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,884,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $306,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,120,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.76. 23,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,540. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.64.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

