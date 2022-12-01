BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BetterLife Pharma Stock Down 8.1 %

BETRF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. BetterLife Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of neurological disorders in Canada and internationally. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

