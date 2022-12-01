BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Update

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
BigCommerce Stock Performance
BIGC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.40. 67,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,584. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $49.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Truist Financial cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in BigCommerce by 351.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BigCommerce by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.
BigCommerce Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
