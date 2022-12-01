BinaryX (BNX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $27.34 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One BinaryX token can now be bought for about $131.25 or 0.00768200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $365.92 million and $27.34 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.56 or 0.06411105 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.04 or 0.00501187 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,236.02 or 0.30501463 BTC.

BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,185,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,787,941 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

