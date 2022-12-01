Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Biocept Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BIOC stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Biocept has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

