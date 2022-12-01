Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOCGet Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Biocept Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BIOC stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Biocept has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOCGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

