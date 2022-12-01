Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
Biocept Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of BIOC stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Biocept has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13.
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
