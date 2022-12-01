BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Greef Roderick De Sells 10,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Greef Roderick De sold 33,905 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $698,103.95.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Greef Roderick De sold 4,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $97,695.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Greef Roderick De sold 9,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $205,485.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $33,195.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $34,815.00.
- On Monday, November 14th, Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $477,200.00.
- On Friday, October 7th, Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $194,044.88.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $27,064.35.
BioLife Solutions Stock Up 6.5 %
BLFS opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $905.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
A number of research firms have commented on BLFS. Cowen decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
