BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Up to $16.57

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.57, but opened at $17.11. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 2,972 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $500.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity at BioXcel Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,290,000 after acquiring an additional 55,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,204 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 453,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 95.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 106,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.