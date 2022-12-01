Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 136.7% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bioxytran Trading Down 11.7 %

OTCMKTS:BIXT opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. Bioxytran has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

Bioxytran Company Profile

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

