Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Capitalization Tops $2.13 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $110.94 or 0.00653288 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.13 billion and $190.41 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,981.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00252462 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00055727 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000677 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,244,312 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
