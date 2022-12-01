Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Trading Down 91.5% This Week

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 91.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $50,646.07 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

