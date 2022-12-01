BitDAO Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.08 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. BitDAO has a market cap of $927.07 million and $12.08 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001818 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

