Bitkub Coin (KUB) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $172.70 Million

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Bitkub Coin has a total market cap of $172.70 million and $2.43 million worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitkub Coin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitkub Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00011493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitkub Coin

Bitkub Coin was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/@bitkubchain. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.bitkubchain.com.

Bitkub Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

