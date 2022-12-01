BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Cap Reaches $671.56 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $671.56 million and $19.38 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009387 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025082 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000318 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005914 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004852 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005147 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000712 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

