Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 150,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,469,996 shares.The stock last traded at $86.02 and had previously closed at $91.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Blackstone Stock Down 7.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.97. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after buying an additional 581,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,863,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

