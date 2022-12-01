BMO Capital Markets Cuts Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Price Target to C$80.00

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLNFF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Calian Group stock opened at $47.55 on Monday. Calian Group has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.21.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

