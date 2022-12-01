BMO Capital Markets Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $450.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $453.89.

NYSE DE opened at $441.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,929 shares of company stock valued at $10,347,115 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

