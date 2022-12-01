Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,300 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the October 31st total of 294,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

OTCMKTS BOIVF traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.59. 52,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. Bolloré has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded Bolloré to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

