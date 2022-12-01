Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Senior Officer Sells C$148,065.92 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 19,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$148,065.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,278.06.

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$7.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$283.02 million and a P/E ratio of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$4.58 and a 1-year high of C$13.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

