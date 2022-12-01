BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP cut its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,482,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 41,179 shares during the period. BorgWarner makes up approximately 2.6% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $49,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.1 %

BWA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.54. 23,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,205. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

