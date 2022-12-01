Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Director Nelda J. Connors Sells 18,196 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,629.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of BSX opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
