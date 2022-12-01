Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Director Nelda J. Connors Sells 18,196 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,629.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BSX opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,866,000 after buying an additional 7,258,993 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after buying an additional 4,088,589 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,578,000 after buying an additional 2,416,974 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 47.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,836,000 after buying an additional 2,132,468 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

