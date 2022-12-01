BOX (NYSE:BOX) Trading Up 4.9%

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.79. Approximately 36,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 783,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

BOX Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $344,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,342,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,538,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,058,720. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after buying an additional 48,626 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,528,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,664,000 after purchasing an additional 582,752 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BOX by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,477,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BOX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,937,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in BOX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,122,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

