BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.00 million-$992.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.39 million. BOX also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.16-1.17 EPS.
BOX Stock Up 0.3 %
BOX opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. BOX has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $33.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup began coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.10.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in BOX by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BOX by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after buying an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
