Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 276,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAK. Howard Weil cut Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bradesco Corretora cut Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares during the period. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAK traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $10.77. 304,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,180. Braskem has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

