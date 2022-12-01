BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Up 65.0% in November

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,920,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Manufacturing Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BBRW opened at $0.00 on Thursday. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.27.

BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis, and hemp industries in California. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

