BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 1,683,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,757,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
BRFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on BRF in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.74.
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
